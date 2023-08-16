More central Indiana students bringing weapons to school

At least four incidents involving students bringing weapons to school have occurred in the last two weeks.

INDIANAPOLIS — The school year is just getting started in central Indiana, and there has already been multiple instances of students with weapons on school property.

"Why does this child feel the need to bring a weapon to school? We have to solve that problem," said Mac Hardy, of the National Association of School Resource Officers.

Wednesday, a Carmel elementary student was reportedly found with a knife on a school bus.

Tuesday, an 18-year-old was arrested at Warren Central High School for bringing a gun to the school's parking lot.

"When most students see a gun on their school grounds, it causes fear, it causes concern, and to have a trusted adult they know they can go to say something about it, it takes that fear out of that environment," Hardy said.

A probable cause affidavit says another student alerted an administrator after seeing the suspect posing for a photo with the gun on school property.

Last week, an elementary student in the Clark-Pleasant School district brought a gun on a bus. A student reported it to the driver.

"He said, 'Hey, look at this,' so I did, and he pulled out a gun so I ran and told the bus driver," the student said.

Also last week, a school resource officer at North Central High School found a gun on a student with an illegal machine gun switch.