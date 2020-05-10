Monarch Beverage bought by Illinois company

An Illinois company announced plans Monday to purchase the assets of Monarch Beverage in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — A family owned business since 1947 will soon be acquired by an Illinois company.

Reyes Beer Division has entered into an agreement to acquire the operating assets of Monarch Beverage Company in Lawrence.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to add a new state to our footprint,” said Tom Day, Chief Executive Officer, Reyes Beer Division.

The company says the deal will add 600 new employees.

“Monarch Beverage Company has been family-owned and locally operated since 1947, and the team has serviced our customers and communities with pride over the past 73 years,” said Monarch’s Chief Executive Officer Phil Terry.