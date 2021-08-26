Michigan truck hauling 50 million bees crashes, unleashing swarm

Beekeepers retrieved the hive-filled boxes but several hundred thousand bees got left behind.

Police say a truck hauling bee hives crashed and overturned along a northern Michigan roadway, unleashing a big swarm of bees.

The truck overturned about 2 p.m. Wednesday and dumped its load of bee boxes along a Charlevoix County road, prompting police to urge residents to keep windows and doors closed.

Charlevoix County Sheriff Charles Vondra said Thursday he was told that upwards of 50 million bees were in the truck’s load of bee boxes when it crashed about 260 miles northwest of Detroit.

Beekeepers retrieved the hive-filled boxes and loaded them onto trucks that hauled them away, but Vondra says several hundred thousand bees got left behind.

