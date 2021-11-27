x
Michigan beats Ohio State 42-27, ends 8-game skid in rivalry

The Wolverines clinched the Big Ten East and will play in the conference title game next week with playoff hopes in hand.
Credit: AP
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) leaps over Ohio State defenders for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hassan Haskins scored five touchdowns and Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks, helping No. 6 Michigan finally beat No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 to give Jim Harbaugh his first win as a coach against the rivals. 

The Wolverines clinched the Big Ten East and will play in the conference title game next week with playoff hopes in hand.

They now have a chance to win a Big Ten title for the first time since 2004 and a national championship for the first time since 1997. 

Ohio State had won a school-record eight straight in the storied series.

