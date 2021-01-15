Marco Andretti plans to shift gears in racing career

Marco Andretti announced a plan Friday to step away from full-time racing in 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marco Andretti said he plans to shift gears and step away from full-time INDYCAR racing in 2021. However, Marco is expected to race in the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

"Upon careful thought over the past couple of months, I have made the decision to make some changes to my racing activities and focus for 2021. I recently shared this decision and the changes that I want to make with my Dad and have spoken at length with him about it. I appreciate his openness and for allowing me the flexibility to map out my own course going forward,” Marco Andretti said.

"I am fortunate to be in a position at Andretti Autosport to run the full INDYCAR season if I want to. But, instead, I have decided to change up my direction somewhat – to reset – to do something a little different - look at everything fresh and see where that takes me. And, to me, now seems like the appropriate time to do that,” Andretti added.

Michael Andretti said he has talked to Marco about his decision.