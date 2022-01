Police said the crash happened near 11th and Centennial streets around 9 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Indy’s west side.

Police said the injured man and the person who hit him possibly know each other.

Medics transported the man to IU Health Methodist Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near 11th and Centennial streets just east of Tibbs Avenue.