Man found dead 3 days after crash in Noblesville

Police said the crash happened on August 20, but 62-year-old Jeffrey L. Beeson was not found until three days later.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Noblesville.

Officers responded to the crash on Aug. 20, around 7 a.m. There they found a Toyota Corolla in the area of Presley Drive near Phillip Drive.

Police said evidence at the scene suggested the Corolla was traveling northbound on Presley Drive when it collided with two concrete barriers. Police said they did not locate the driver and they found no signs of serious injury.

On Aug. 23, officers returned to the scene of the crash after it was reported by family and friends that the driver had not returned home since the crash.

Officers searched the area on foot and launched a drone to cover a larger area. The drone pilot flew several flights over the area and on the fourth flight, discovered what appeared to be a body in the solar panel field located west of the crash scene.

Police said the solar panel field is secured by a six-foot fence that is topped with barb wire and a locked gate.

During the investigation, officers discovered a gap in the gate big enough for a person to fit through.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 62-year-old Jeffrey L. Beeson of Noblesville.

The crash scene is approximately 200 yards from where Beeson was found.

The coroner’s office determined that the cause of death was associated with trauma consistent with a crash.