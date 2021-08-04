Man convicted of attempted murder after shooting woman with rifle

Reginald Smith was convicted of attempted murder and a slew of other charges for shooting a woman with a rifle back in June 2020.

Reginald Smith was also convicted of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer in the June 2020 attack.

The woman suffered paralysis to her lower body for about nine months as a result of injuries from the assault.

On the day of the shooting, officers said they were called to the intersection of Tallman and Roosevelt Avenues.

The woman suffered from a gunshot wound to the lower back.

Investigators located a spent rifle cartridge at the scene.

A witness who was with the victim at the time of the shooting informed detectives that Smith and the victim began to argue.

Smith then approached the victim and shot her with a rifle at close range.