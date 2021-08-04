Man convicted of attempted murder after shooting woman with rifle

Reginald Smith was convicted of attempted murder and a slew of other charges for shooting a woman with a rifle back in June 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was convicted of attempted murder and other charges for shooting a woman with a rifle on the near east side last year. Reginald Smith was also convicted of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer in the June 2020 attack.

The woman suffered paralysis to her lower body for about nine months as a result of injuries from the assault.

On the day of the shooting, officers said they were called to the intersection of Tallman and Roosevelt Avenues.

Officers found a woman shot in the lower back along with a spent rifle cartridge.

A witness, who was with the victim at the time of the shooting, told detectives Smith and the victim were arguing. Smith then approached the victim and shot her with a rifle at close range.