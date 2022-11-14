Eastern Kentucky bus had 19 onboard during crash, injuries of 'varying degrees'

Three children and the bus driver are reportedly in critical condition while several others are seriously injured.

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — A serious crash involving a school bus that had children aboard was reported in eastern Kentucky, officials said Monday.

Eighteen children and one driver were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to a Facebook post by Magoffin County Schools.

The school system said those injured on Bus #2030 were sent to area hospitals with "varying degrees of injuries."

Three of those students and the driver are reportedly in critical condition while several others are seriously injured, according to our ABC affiliate in eastern Kentucky, WTVQ.

The rest of the students sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. At this time no fatalities have been reported.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Magoffin County officials said the students ranged in age from elementary to high school, adding that some of the students made the first 911 calls for help.

It's unclear at this time how the crash occurred.

Officials said the stretch of road where the crash happened has been the site of "several" wrecks and was slated for the potential installation of a guardrail.

"The district would like to thank everyone that extended a helping hand at the scene of the accident," district officials said. "Please keep all families in your thoughts and prayers."

Kentucky, we have some tough news. There has been a serious bus accident in Magoffin County involving children. @KyStatePolice is on the scene and we are responding swiftly. Please join me in praying for all those involved. We will continue to share updates as available. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 14, 2022

Kentucky State Police were on the scene of the crash in Magoffin County and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet. He didn't immediately have further information.

A local medical office will provide counseling services for students who need to take a bus to school who may be scared or have PTSD, WTVQ reports.

This is a developing story, we will update here as we learn more information.

