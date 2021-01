Police say a man died Monday afternoon when his motorcycle left the roadway and hit a utility pole.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Madison County.

Police say the crash happened on 600 North near 200 West Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe the man was riding a 1998 Harley Davidson eastbound on 600 North when it went off the road and hit a utility pole.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

Witnesses told police speed was a factor before the crash.