Luke Combs pays for funeral costs for men who died at Michigan music festival

Country music star Luke Combs says he is paying for the funerals of three men who died over the weekend at the Faster Horses Festival, according to a story by WLNS in Lansing.

The three men were later identified as Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays of Michigan Center.

The three men died of carbon monoxide that was leaking into their travel trailer at the festival on July 17.

Combs' representative Asha Goodman confirms the information to WLNS, and added Combs is not making any further comment on the payment.

Faster Horses released this statement about the deaths on Monday.

All of us in the Faster Horses Festival Family are deeply saddened by the tragic losses this weekend, as confirmed by... Posted by Faster Horses Festival on Monday, July 19, 2021

