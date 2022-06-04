On January 13, witnesses said that 34-year-old Adam Thomas had jumped into the Ohio River after a woman jumped into the river moments before.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The body of a Louisville man who jumped into the Ohio River to save a woman back in January has been found by Indiana police.

Newburgh Police Major J. Scully said the remains of 34-year-old Adam Thomas were found on April 2 near the Old Lock and Dam area in Newburgh, Indiana.

On January 13, witnesses said that Thomas had jumped into the Ohio River after a woman jumped into the water moments before.

Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper told reporters that crews were unable to locate Thomas or the woman due to the river's hazardous conditions that day.

"Mr. Thomas nor the female made it back to the riverbank, and both were presumed to have drowned," Scully said.

The man's body was identified by authorities based on the description of the tattoos he had.

Police said Thomas' family has been notified that his body has been recovered.

"The actions of Mr. Thomas were a true act of heroism and took great courage," Scully said. "Mr. Thomas placed himself in harm way in order to help another and ultimately sacrificed his life in doing so."

