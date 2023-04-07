Indiana has state's 1st winner of $1K per week for life lottery game

The ticketholder will win $1,000 per week for life.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A ticket in Indiana has matched all five numbers in the Hoosier Lottery Cash4Life game for the first time.

The winning ticket was sold at a Village Pantry in Anderson, located at 1000 W. Cross St., near North Madison Avenue.

The Cash4Life numbers in the drawing on Tuesday, April 4 were 6-10-27-29-43 with the Cash Ball of 4.

The person who has the winning ticket will get $1,000 per week for life.

The daily game is played in 10 states, including Indiana. According to the Hoosier Lottery, Cash4Life overall odds are 1 in 8 of winning any prize.

The ticketholder can contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim their prize.