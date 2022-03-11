10 Powerball tickets sold in Indiana won thousands in Saturday's drawing

One ticket was worth $150,000, while nine others won $50,000.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery reported Monday that 10 Indiana tickets purchased for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing are worth between $50,000 and $150,000.

The single $150,000-winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located on U.S. 20 in Goshen.

The nine winning tickets worth $50,000 each were purchased at these locations:

Speedway on Crawfordsville Road in Clermont

Lassus Bros. Oil on Main Street in Columbia City

Circle K on National Road in Columbus

Bulldog Crossing on County Road 15 in Elkhart

North Pointe Marathon on Dupont Road in Fort Wayne

Lincolnway Mart on Lincolnway East in Goshen

Meijer on South Marlin Drive in Greenwood

Kroger on Southport Road in Indianapolis

Valley Mills Shell on Kentucky Avenue in Indianapolis

The winning Powerball numbers drawn for Saturday, Nov. 5 were: 28-45-53-56-69 with the Powerball of 20.

Winning ticketholders should keep their ticket in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific instructions on how to claim their winnings.