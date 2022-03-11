10 Powerball tickets sold in Indiana won thousands in Saturday's drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery reported Monday that 10 Indiana tickets purchased for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing are worth between $50,000 and $150,000.
The single $150,000-winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located on U.S. 20 in Goshen.
The nine winning tickets worth $50,000 each were purchased at these locations:
- Speedway on Crawfordsville Road in Clermont
- Lassus Bros. Oil on Main Street in Columbia City
- Circle K on National Road in Columbus
- Bulldog Crossing on County Road 15 in Elkhart
- North Pointe Marathon on Dupont Road in Fort Wayne
- Lincolnway Mart on Lincolnway East in Goshen
- Meijer on South Marlin Drive in Greenwood
- Kroger on Southport Road in Indianapolis
- Valley Mills Shell on Kentucky Avenue in Indianapolis
The winning Powerball numbers drawn for Saturday, Nov. 5 were: 28-45-53-56-69 with the Powerball of 20.
Winning ticketholders should keep their ticket in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific instructions on how to claim their winnings.
The Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on Monday, Nov. 7, is a new world record of $1.9 billion.