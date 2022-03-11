x
10 Powerball tickets sold in Indiana won thousands in Saturday's drawing

One ticket was worth $150,000, while nine others won $50,000.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery reported Monday that 10 Indiana tickets purchased for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing are worth between $50,000 and $150,000. 

The single $150,000-winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located on U.S. 20 in Goshen.

The nine winning tickets worth $50,000 each were purchased at these locations:

  • Speedway on Crawfordsville Road in Clermont
  • Lassus Bros. Oil on Main Street in Columbia City
  • Circle K on National Road in Columbus
  • Bulldog Crossing on County Road 15 in Elkhart
  • North Pointe Marathon on Dupont Road in Fort Wayne
  • Lincolnway Mart on Lincolnway East in Goshen
  • Meijer on South Marlin Drive in Greenwood
  • Kroger on Southport Road in Indianapolis
  • Valley Mills Shell on Kentucky Avenue in Indianapolis

The winning Powerball numbers drawn for Saturday, Nov. 5 were: 28-45-53-56-69 with the Powerball of 20.

Winning ticketholders should keep their ticket in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific instructions on how to claim their winnings.

The Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on Monday, Nov. 7, is a new world record of $1.9 billion.

