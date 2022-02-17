South Carolina lottery ticket means fewer late nights for lucky winner

Aside from paying off his house, the winner plans finally say no to those overtime hours. He doesn't need the extra cash right now.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — A detour on the way to get some chicken proved life-changing for a South Carolina man.

The South Carolina Education Lottery reports that a man in Moncks Corner decided to stop at the Fuel Express on North Highway 17 after work where he picked up a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket.

But, initially, he didn't even believe it was true. The lucky winner even went back inside and checked the ticket with the person inside who gave him some very good advice - to go home and not tell anyone.

There are exceptions to that rule, of course. He told his wife about the big win and said she's still having trouble realizing the truth about all that money. And, given that he had to beat 1 in 800,000 odds to take home the win, that's an understandable reaction.

As for the chance to repeat the same win for the rest of South Carolina, this particular game, 200x, is already over. But the state lottery has other games available with a chance to take home a big check!

This winner told lottery officials he plans to pay off his house and use the rest of the money to "enjoy life" even as he keeps his day job.