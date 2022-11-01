Powerball prize soars to $1.2B; 4 winning tickets sold in Indiana

The winning tickets sold in Indiana for Monday night's jackpot range from $50,000 to $1 million.

INDIANAPOLIS — There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.

The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13.

While there were no jackpot winners, some Hoosiers still won big.

There were four tickets sold in Indiana with prizes between $50,000 and $1 million.

A $1 million-winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Speedway #7523, located at 1 West 81st St. in Merrillville.

Two $50,000-winning tickets were sold at Save-A-Step Food Mart #42, located at 3010 St. Joseph Road in New Albany.

One $50,000-winning ticket was sold at Circle H Food Mart, located at 2912 Lincoln Ave. in Evansville.

The increased jackpot for Wednesday will be the fourth largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes. The most recent tweak came in August, when Powerball officials added an additional drawing day — going from two a week to three — to build larger prizes and boost sales.

Although the advertised top prize Wednesday will be an estimated $1.2 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Wednesday night’s drawing will be an estimated $596 million.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, meaning there have now been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.