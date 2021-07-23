Powerball making changes for 1st time in nearly a decade

Officials say new features include bigger winning experiences and the addition of a third draw each week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Big changes are coming to Powerball next month.

According to a news release from the Idaho Lottery, officials say new features include bigger winning experiences and the addition of a third draw each week. The cost of a ticket is also going up to $3 but will now include the PowerPlay option, a feature that multiplies all non-jackpot winning prizes by at least double, up to $2 million.

Sales for the new Powerball game begin on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. The first drawing with the new features will be on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

Beginning Aug. 23, Powerball will add a third draw night. Draws will occur at 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. This change is occurring nationally. The purpose is to generate larger jackpots.

Powerball generates around $28 million in sales annually.