CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Million-dollar Powerball winner sold in Indiana

While the $473.1 million Powerball jackpot was won by someone in Arizona, the Hoosier Lottery says a million-dollar winner was sold in Indiana.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone in Indiana is holding onto a million-dollar Powerball ticket.

The Hoosier Lottery reports a Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls was sold somewhere in the state for Wednesday's $473.1 million drawing. It was not immediately known where the ticket was sold.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous 13News story on an error with Hoosier Lottery tickets.)

The winning ticket is worth a million dollars before taxes. Whoever bought the ticket did not pay extra for the Power Play option, which would have doubled the prize amount.

According to the Powerball website, a winning jackpot ticket matching all five numbers plus the Powerball was sold in Arizona. The owner of that ticket will collect nearly a half-million dollars before taxes.

The winning numbers in the April 27 drawing were 11-36-61-62-68. The Powerball was 4 and the Power Play multiplier was 2x.

In addition to the million-dollar winner in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery reported an additional $132,452 was won by tickets sold in the state for Wednesday's drawing.

Wednesday's winner marks the third time this year a winning jackpot ticket has been sold in the Powerball drawing. Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin shared $632.6 million in January and one ticket in Connecticut won $185.3 million.

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Indiana has sold 39 jackpot-winning tickets in Powerball's 30-year history, the most of any state.