Hoosiers hoping to get lucky in record Powerball drawing

The odds of hitting the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers everywhere flocked to their nearest convenience store – like the Dinner Bell on Shelby Street – to get their hands on as many Powerball tickets as they can afford.

"I bought ten for my families and seven for my employees," said Marshall Tullos.

All in hopes of winning the $1.2 billion jackpot during Wednesday night's drawing.

"Everybody wants a chance at a better life. We all got bills," Tullos said.

"Somebody's going to win it so why not me?" said David Fishburn.

The increased jackpot is the fourth-largest prize in U.S. history, something many players said is hard to ignore.

"What brought me in is the amount. The amount is unfathomable as you know. That's big money " said Fishburn.

"I don't buy them often, but this is something I couldn't pass up. You never know," said Demieli Wright.

The winners can choose to collect the full $1.2 billion prize through an annual payment over 29 years or they can choose the cash out option, which will be around $596 million – and for some players, that's enough.

"It's more than I'll ever have either way," said Lynda Elliott.

Everyone has a different strategy for playing Powerball but one thing most of them agree on is where you buy your Powerball ticket is just as important as the numbers on it.

"If I hit, this small business makes a big portion of that. Their money stays here. So, if someone from here wins it would help this entire neighborhood," said Barry Key.

"We are due. This store is due. I am due. So what it is, is a lot of praying," said Fishburn.

And even though there's a 1 in 292.2 million odds of winning the jackpot – that hasn't stopped Hoosiers from believing.

"I'm going to win it, and I'm going to retire," said Fishburn.

"Come on, this is a winner, right? "said Tullos.

"Somebody's going to win eventually... maybe it will be us," said Vickie Sleeth.

But even if they don't win, these Hoosiers are excited to see who does.

"I'm hoping it's someone that really needs it and can do something to help," said Sleeth.