Man wins big with 20 identical lottery tickets in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An Alexandria man is now counting his winnings after buying not one, but 20 winning lottery tickets, all of which had the same numbers.

Fekru Hirpo won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 for the March 8 night drawing. While some people might have just bought one winning ticket – he had 20. Each ticket had the same four-digit combination: 2-5-2-7.

The top prize in the Pick 4 game is $5,000, according to lottery officials. So, when you do the math - with 20 winning tickets, he won a total of $100,000 in a single drawing.

Hirpo bought the tickets at Four Mile Run Shell, located at 4060 South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington. He says he doesn't normally play with so many tickets containing identical numbers, but something just told him to do it.

He also said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

The top prize for a $1 play in the Pick 4 is $5,000, with the odds of matching all four numbers in exact order being a 1 in 10,000 chance.

