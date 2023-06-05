$95K-winning CA$H 5 jackpot ticket sold at Indianapolis gas station

The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Sunday, June 4 were 8-9-20-24-34.

INDIANAPOLIS — One Hoosier is nearly $100,000 richer after playing the Hoosier Lottery over the weekend on the south side of Indianapolis.

One entry in the CA$H 5 Hoosier Lottery game matched all five numbers in Sunday night's $95,000 jackpot drawing.

The ticket was bought at Kroger J-992 Fuel Center, located at 5945 Madison Ave., near Edgewood Avenue.

The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Sunday, June 4 were 8-9-20-24-34.

The odds of winning something in the CA$H 5 game are 1 in 11.

The ticket's owner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.