$95K-winning CA$H 5 jackpot ticket sold at Indianapolis gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — One Hoosier is nearly $100,000 richer after playing the Hoosier Lottery over the weekend on the south side of Indianapolis.
One entry in the CA$H 5 Hoosier Lottery game matched all five numbers in Sunday night's $95,000 jackpot drawing.
The ticket was bought at Kroger J-992 Fuel Center, located at 5945 Madison Ave., near Edgewood Avenue.
The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Sunday, June 4 were 8-9-20-24-34.
The odds of winning something in the CA$H 5 game are 1 in 11.
The ticket's owner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.
Players can always check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery mobile app, which is available for download in the App and Google Play stores.