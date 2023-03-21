$50K Powerball ticket sold at gas station on Indianapolis' near southeast side

The ticket was purchased at the Raymond Exxon located at 2605 E. Raymond St., just east of South Keystone Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night's drawing.

It's worth $50,000 to the person who bought the ticket at the Raymond Exxon located at 2605 E. Raymond St., just east of South Keystone Avenue.

The ticket's owner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.

The winning Powerball numbers from Monday, March 21 were 1-27-32-47-67 with the Powerball of 14.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, March 22 is up to an estimated $96 million.