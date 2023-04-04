$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at Indianapolis liquor store

The ticket's owner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.

INDIANAPOLIS — One Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket matched four out of five numbers in Saturday night's drawing.

The $50,000-winning ticket was bought at Discount Liquor, Inc., located at 2225 S. Sherman Drive, near East Raymond Street, on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday, April 1 were 11-19-21-29-52 with the Powerball of 17.

The ticket's owner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, April 3, was an estimated $159 million.