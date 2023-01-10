$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at south Indianapolis gas station

The Hoosier Lottery confirmed a ticket sold at Speedway, located at 8955 S. U.S. 31, matched four out of five numbers in Monday night's drawing.

INDIANAPOLIS — A $50,000-winning Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station on the south side of Indianapolis.

The Hoosier Lottery confirmed a ticket sold at Speedway, located at 8955 S. U.S. 31, matched four out of five numbers in Monday night's drawing. This is right near the border of Indianapolis and Greenwood.

The winning Powerball numbers for Jan. 9 were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14.

There were no jackpot winners or $1 million winners for matching the first five numbers, with the jackpot rising to an estimated $360 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing.

Powerball isn't the only tantalizing lottery game this week. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to more than $1 billion for Tuesday's drawing and hasn't seen a winner in more than two months.

The last Powerball jackpot win was in mid-November. In early November, a single ticket bought in California won a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

Odds of winning a prize in the Powerball are 1 in 25, while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are a meager 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

If you have a winning ticket, the Hoosier Lottery recommends you consider meeting with a financial advisor and contacting Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim your prize.