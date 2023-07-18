$100K-, $50K-winning Powerball tickets sold in central Indiana

Six tickets are worth at least $50,000 from recent drawings.

INDIANAPOLIS — Although nobody hit the Powerball jackpot in Monday night's drawing, Hoosiers need to check their tickets, because six tickets sold in Indiana are worth at least $50,000 from recent drawings.

Here are the big winners from the drawing on Saturday, July 15:

$100,000: Ticket purchased at Meijer at 6650 Whitestown Pkwy. in Zionsville

$50,000: Ticket purchased at Lucky Stop at 1912 Franklin St. in Michigan City

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday were: 2-9-43-55-57 with the Powerball of 18.

Here are the big winners from the drawing on Monday, July 17:

$50,000: Ticket purchased at Village Pantry at 3630 Greenbush St. in Lafayette

$50,000: Ticket purchased at Speedway gas station at 279 S. Van Buren St. in Nashville

$50,000: Ticket purchased at Smoke Shop 17 at 9131 E. 109th St. in Crown Point

$50,000: Ticket purchased at GetGo convenience store at 920 W. 38th St. in Anderson

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday were: 5-8-9-17-41 with the Powerball of 21.

The ticket owners should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.