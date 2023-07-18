$100K-, $50K-winning Powerball tickets sold in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Although nobody hit the Powerball jackpot in Monday night's drawing, Hoosiers need to check their tickets, because six tickets sold in Indiana are worth at least $50,000 from recent drawings.
Here are the big winners from the drawing on Saturday, July 15:
- $100,000: Ticket purchased at Meijer at 6650 Whitestown Pkwy. in Zionsville
- $50,000: Ticket purchased at Lucky Stop at 1912 Franklin St. in Michigan City
The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday were: 2-9-43-55-57 with the Powerball of 18.
Here are the big winners from the drawing on Monday, July 17:
- $50,000: Ticket purchased at Village Pantry at 3630 Greenbush St. in Lafayette
- $50,000: Ticket purchased at Speedway gas station at 279 S. Van Buren St. in Nashville
- $50,000: Ticket purchased at Smoke Shop 17 at 9131 E. 109th St. in Crown Point
- $50,000: Ticket purchased at GetGo convenience store at 920 W. 38th St. in Anderson
The winning Powerball numbers for Monday were: 5-8-9-17-41 with the Powerball of 21.
The ticket owners should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.
Players can always check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery mobile app, which is available for download in the App and Google Play stores.