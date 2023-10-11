x
Here's where the $1M-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Indiana

The jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 11 is an estimated $1.73 billion — the second-largest jackpot in U.S. and Powerball history.
NEWBURGH, Ind. — One Hoosier Lottery player is $1 million richer after Monday night's drawing.

The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was bought in Newburgh at Tobacco Road, located at 5522 Stacer Road, near State Road 662.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Oct. 9 were 16-34-46-55-67 with the Powerball of 14.

Another ticket that was won $50,000 was purchased in Michigan City at BP, located at 702 Indiana Highway 212.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery mobile app.

The jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 11 is an estimated $1.73 billion — the second-largest jackpot in U.S. and Powerball history.

Ticketholders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for details on claiming their winnings.

Newburgh is roughly 165 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

