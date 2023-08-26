Zionsville woman who allegedly fired shots at police in May wanted in Hancock, Boone counties

Lauren Cupp, 35, failed to appear for a court hearing in Greenfield on charges of criminal trespass and battery.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Zionsville woman who allegedly fired shots at police while with her children in May is now wanted in Hancock and Boone counties after failing to appear in court.

Lauren Cupp, 35, was scheduled for a court hearing stemming from Oct. 15, 2022 trespass and battery charges in Hancock County. Prosecutors now want to revoke Cupp's bond following arrest warrants being issued in both Hancock and Boone counties.

Back in May, Cupp took her two children to the Royal Run community pool, which is located in a neighborhood off Interstate 65 near Whitestown and Zionsville. Cupp had an active warrant out for her arrest stemming from her Oct. 2022 arrest in Hancock County.

After receiving a tip about Cupp's whereabouts, police visited the pool to serve the arrest warrant. That's when Cupp allegedly fired shots at police and left her children poolside to hide in the woods.