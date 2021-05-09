Zionsville woman killed in early morning crash near Sheridan

Accident investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash.

SHERIDAN, Ind. — A Zionsville woman died early Sunday in a two-car crash on State Road 47 west of Sheridan.

Boone County medics responded to the crash at 5:48 a.m. Sunday near County Road 1000 East, near the Boone-Hamilton county line, and found 21-year-old Madeline McHale unresponsive in her Toyota Corolla.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

McHale's car was involved in a collision with a Chevy Cruise driven by Nicole Dodson, 48, of Sheridan,

Dodson was extracted from her vehicle by Sheridan Fire crews and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

