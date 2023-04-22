x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Zionsville police investigate crash that killed pedestrian early Saturday

It happened on U.S 421 near Willow Road.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

INDIANAPOLIS — An collision involving a pedestrian claimed the life of an Indianapolis woman Saturday morning.

In a media advisory, Zionsville police said officers were sent to the area of U.S. 421 near Willow Road around 6:20 a.m. on a report of a person walking in the road.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had been involved in an accident and then discovered a semi-conscious woman just off the roadway. 

An ambulance took 42-year-old Dionna Scott to a hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, officials said.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Shred-it Day at the Indianapolis Zoo

Before You Leave, Check This Out