Zionsville family heading to New Orleans for special treatment for one of twin toddlers that nearly drowned

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Zionsville family is in New Orleans now to get one of their twin toddlers special treatment after nearly drowning.

Levi Chisholm and his twin sister Lainey were being treated at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

Lainey has since been released, but Levi needs additional medical care.

He was taken by air ambulance to New Orleans where he will be placed in a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber.

His family will be able to be there the entire time as someone has given them a place to stay.

Levi and Lainey were found unresponsive in an indoor swimming pool at a home in Indianapolis that the family had been visiting back in November.

Police said when the adults at the home discovered the children, they immediately began CPR.