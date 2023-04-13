'Suspicious beeping object' cancels school day for Zionsville elementary students

Deputies were first alerted of the object in a trash can at the front of Boone Meadow Elementary School, located at 5555 S. Main St., shortly after 7 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A Zionsville elementary school is closed Thursday after students and staff were evacuated due to a "suspicious beeping object," according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were first alerted of the object in a trash can at the front of Boone Meadow Elementary School, located at 5555 S. Main St., shortly after 7 a.m.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's department told 13News that law enforcement surrounded the building out of precaution.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the spokesperson told 13News said the object was determined to be a diabetic meter.

School was canceled for the day, and dismissal procedures for students at the elementary school started at Zionsville West Middle School at 9:15 a.m.