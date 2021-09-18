84-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Zionsville

The incident happened Saturday shortly before 8:30 a.m. on County Road 200 South, just east of U.S. 421.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — An 84-year-old bicyclist died Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Boone County.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on County Road 200 South, just east of U.S. 421.

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office went to the scene and learned Michael Brockman, 33, of Zionsville, was driving a Honda CRV, and Linda McCaw, 84, of Zionsville, was riding a bike at the time of the crash.

Deputies have not shared what led up to the crash.

McCaw was taken to an Indianapolis hospital but died from her injuries shortly after arriving to the hospital. Brockman was not injured in the incident.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Zionsville Police Department, Zionsville Fire Department and Marion County Coroner's Office assisted in the incident.