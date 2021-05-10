Zac Brown Band to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August

The country band will perform in Noblesville Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Zac Brown Band is returning to Noblesville this summer.

The country band will perform at Ruoff Music Center Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Pop singer-songwriter Teddy Swims and country singer-songwriter Ashland Craft will be the opening acts in Noblesville.

Announcing The Comeback Tour 2021 with special guests! Tickets go on sale this Friday, and Zamily pre-sale starts TOMORROW! Join now at https://t.co/eEcP7dgoZK to get first access to tickets 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/2nAXwGdsd4 — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) May 10, 2021

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Pre-sale tickets to the "Zamily" fan club go on sale Tuesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

Zac Brown Band has won 3 Grammy Awards and has 13 No. 1 songs on the Billboard country charts, including "Chicken Fried," "Free" and "Homegrown."