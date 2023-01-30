YouTube star MrBeast sponsors life changing eye surgery for people in Jacksonville

The team identified 40 people to receive life-changing cataract surgery and performed all of their surgeries in a single day.

A YouTube celebrity is giving people across the First Coast the gift of sight.

You've probably heard of him, and if you haven't, your kids most certainly have. Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is one of the most famous YouTube creators in the world with 130 million subscribers.

Donaldson has partnered with Jacksonville ophthalmologist and surgeon, Dr. Jeff Levenson of Levenson Eye Associates, along with the local nonprofit Vision Is Priceless, to perform a round vision of cataract surgeries for those who were blind or near-blind but could not afford cataract surgery.

The team identified 40 local individuals to receive life-changing cataract surgery and performed all of their surgeries in a single day.

The before and after reactions are featured in the latest video released on Mr. Beast’s YouTube channel, which already have over 5 million views.

