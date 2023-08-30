YouthBuild helps train young people for the future

YouthBuild will help construction crews to build affordable homes in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A local group called YouthBuild is giving young people an opportunity to learn how to do construction work, while getting paid to do it.

YouthBuild will help construction crews to build affordable homes in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

“It’s giving them a sense of giving back to their community as they are gaining life skills,” said Rodney Francis of EmployIndy. “They’re gaining an opportunity for themselves to have a career, a future and hope.”

Those who complete the training program have an opportunity to get a GED, a construction certification, and could land a job upon successful completion of the program.

“Our job is to connect talent with employer demand,” Francis said. “(The) construction industry is a booming industry, and these young people represent an amazing opportunity for our economy and employers if we can make that connection.”

There are about 10 students for each training class and those classes are twice a year. The most recent graduates of the YouthBuild program worked on five new houses and 15 home renovation projects.