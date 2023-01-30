Young the Giant and Milky Chance performing in Indy this summer

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Young the Giant is hitting the road this summer with Milky Chance. Their tour will travel through the U.S. and Canada with a stop in downtown Indianapolis in June.

The rock bands will perform at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Sunday, June 25.

Milky Chance will perform hit songs like "Stolen Dance," "Down the River" and "Cocoon."

Young the Giant, known for hits like "Superposition," "Cough Syrup" and "Mind Over Matter," will highlight songs from their latest album "American Bollywood."

"American Bollywood" is Young the Giant's first album in four years.

The tour will also feature special guests TALK and Rosa Linn.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com. Presale registration is available online. Presale for Young the Giant fan club members begins Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.