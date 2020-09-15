Young people encouraged to help make a difference in Indianapolis

People in their 20s and 30s are encouraged to get out, meet new people and help make a difference in Indy.

INDIANAPOLIS — Every year, young people come out for a day of volunteering downtown as part of "IndyVolved," put together by IndyHub.org. The idea behind the day is to connect people downtown with local nonprofits in Indianapolis.

This year, however, it can't happen like normal because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly, this is a year these nonprofits need it in the most.

Now, IndyHub is encouraging people to get out and, at the very least, donate their time.

"IndyVolved 15" is happening through the rest of September. People in their 20s and 30s are encouraged to get out, meet new people and help the city.

"We're in a time when things are tough, people are struggling, and as the nonprofit sector has been hit by this, it's even harder to help others," said Blake Johnson, president of IndyHub. "And so it's critically important right now as we think about the kind of city that we want to be, not just through this pandemic and after, but for the next generation."

Learn how you can get connected and involved with some of Indy's civic orgs through Uncover the Good with Plat Collective. Airs every Tuesday + Thursday morning at 8:15AM on Facebook Live. #IndyVolved15 presented by @IPLPower pic.twitter.com/joH6gdlV86 — IndyHub (@IndyHub) September 14, 2020

They want to stress that even if you can't donate money, you can always just donate your time.

"We're bringing young leaders to the causes that are in need in the hopes that we are continuing to shape this city for the future in a way that's positive and reflective of the character that we have, which is that we look out for each other," Johnson said. "We really do care and want to make a difference."