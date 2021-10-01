You could win HGTV's 'Urban Oasis' home in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Friday, you can enter to win the "The HGTV Urban Oasis" right here in Indianapolis
It's a one-story, 1,350 square foot property that features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.
Inside, you'll find decor inspired by the 80s.
The winner will receive the brand new, fully-furnished home and $50,000 from LendingTree. That's a total prize package worth more than $600,000.
You can enter up to twice a day here until November 22.
The one-hour special HGTV Urban Oasis 2021 airs Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. on HGTV.
