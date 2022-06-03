You can help 'pack the cruiser' Saturday at Kroger locations

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, you'll have the chance to give back to those in need while picking up your own groceries.
It's the annual "Pack the Cruiser" food drive.
It's happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at several Kroger locations in Hamilton and Johnson counties.
Items that food banks say they need the most - especially during the summer, when kids are out of school - include canned goods, peanut butter, jelly, breakfast cereal, granola bars and applesauce.
Hamilton County law enforcement officers will provide shopping lists to customers at the following Kroger stores:
11700 Olio Road, Fishers
9799 E. 116th Street, Fishers
7272 Fishers Crossing Drive
172 W. Logan Street, Noblesville
14800 Hazel Dell Crossing, Noblesville
17447 Carey Road, Westfield
150 W. 161st Street, Westfield
1217 S. Rangeline Road, Carmel
10679 N. Michigan Road, Carmel
In Johnson County, police from Franklin and Greenwood will support the drive at these stores:
2200 Independence Drive, Greenwood
3100 Meridian Park Drive, Greenwood
5961 N. SR 135, Greenwood
970 N. Morton Street, Franklin
