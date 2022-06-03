You can help 'pack the cruiser' Saturday at Kroger locations

This weekend, you'll can give back to those in need while picking up your own groceries.

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, you'll have the chance to give back to those in need while picking up your own groceries.

It's the annual "Pack the Cruiser" food drive.

It's happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at several Kroger locations in Hamilton and Johnson counties.

Items that food banks say they need the most - especially during the summer, when kids are out of school - include canned goods, peanut butter, jelly, breakfast cereal, granola bars and applesauce.

Hamilton County law enforcement officers will provide shopping lists to customers at the following Kroger stores:

11700 Olio Road, Fishers

9799 E. 116th Street, Fishers

7272 Fishers Crossing Drive

172 W. Logan Street, Noblesville

14800 Hazel Dell Crossing, Noblesville

17447 Carey Road, Westfield

150 W. 161st Street, Westfield

1217 S. Rangeline Road, Carmel

10679 N. Michigan Road, Carmel

In Johnson County, police from Franklin and Greenwood will support the drive at these stores:

2200 Independence Drive, Greenwood

3100 Meridian Park Drive, Greenwood

5961 N. SR 135, Greenwood

970 N. Morton Street, Franklin