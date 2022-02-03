x
YEAR IN REVIEW: Hoosiers' top stories of 2022

Follow along for a rewind from this past year featuring the stories you were most invested in — the ones that made you laugh, learn, cry and take action.

Published: 5:27 PM EST December 28, 2022
Updated: 5:27 PM EST December 28, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS

The data is in! We tallied up the numbers and dove into this year's analytics to identify the top stories from each month that you wanted to know about. 

Among them are central Indiana tornadoes in May, a new QB for the Colts and a major break in the Delphi murders case. Not to mention tragedy at two central Indiana police departments and new laws that are changing lives in Indiana. 

Follow along for a rewind from this year. 

January

Jan. 4: Atlanta writer bashes 'cold, expensive Indy - Hoosiers clap back

Days before the College Football Playoff National Championship game, a sportswriter from Atlanta took a moment to slam "cold, expensive" Indianapolis. 

The article essentially equated Indy to a barren, overpriced Midwestern pothole. 

The article made the 317 side of Twitter and Indy's biggest fans — the WTHR anchors — go off in a pretty comical way:

Jan. 5: Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi dies at age 53

Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi died after suffering from a stroke, according to a law firm he worked with. Brizzi was in the hospital for several days before passing away. He was 53.  

Jan. 8-10: Indianapolis hosts College Football National Championship

Some 100,000 people flood into Indianapolis to watch Georgia take on Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday, Jan. 10. Days before kickoff, and all throughout the weekend, the Circle City was abuzz with concerts, events and celebrations. 

A post-game economic impact study found the game generated an estimated $156.6 million in Indianapolis.

Jan. 10: Indianapolis mansion, estate of late businesswoman DeHaan listed for $14M

The Indianapolis home and estate of Christel DeHaan hits the market for $14 million. DeHaan, who died in 2020, was one of the wealthiest women and most prominent Hoosier philanthropists in the nation. Her luxurious estate, described in the listing as "almost holy, a true sanctuary," sits on more than 150 acres that were once the grounds of a monastery.

The estate was sold in April and the proceeds of the sale are being used to continue the work of Christel House International, a nonprofit she founded.

February

Feb. 3-6: Central Indiana hit by major winter storm 

It was one of the biggest winter storms to hit the area since Jan. 2014. Parts of the state had more than a foot of snow, prompting weather emergencies to be declared across the state and keeping first responders exceptionally busy. 

Still, Hoosiers are resilient and we really did just make the most of it. Hundreds of photos were sent in of people playing in the snow. 

