YEAR IN REVIEW: Hoosiers' top stories of 2022

Follow along for a rewind from this past year featuring the stories you were most invested in — the ones that made you laugh, learn, cry and take action.

Follow along for a rewind from this year.

Among them are central Indiana tornadoes in May, a new QB for the Colts and a major break in the Delphi murders case. Not to mention tragedy at two central Indiana police departments and new laws that are changing lives in Indiana.

The data is in! We tallied up the numbers and dove into this year's analytics to identify the top stories from each month that you wanted to know about.

January :

Days before the College Football Playoff National Championship game, a sportswriter from Atlanta took a moment to slam "cold, expensive" Indianapolis.

The article essentially equated Indy to a barren, overpriced Midwestern pothole.

The article made the 317 side of Twitter and Indy's biggest fans — the WTHR anchors — go off in a pretty comical way:

Hey @AJCsports , your weather forecast info is bad. Download the #WTHR app for proper weather info. Also, expensive, compared to ATL? Umm...no. https://t.co/RhaKeMV6kD — Chuck Lofton (@ChuckWTHR) January 3, 2022

Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi died after suffering from a stroke, according to a law firm he worked with. Brizzi was in the hospital for several days before passing away. He was 53.

Some 100,000 people flood into Indianapolis to watch Georgia take on Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday, Jan. 10. Days before kickoff, and all throughout the weekend, the Circle City was abuzz with concerts, events and celebrations.

A post-game economic impact study found the game generated an estimated $156.6 million in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis home and estate of Christel DeHaan hits the market for $14 million. DeHaan, who died in 2020, was one of the wealthiest women and most prominent Hoosier philanthropists in the nation. Her luxurious estate, described in the listing as "almost holy, a true sanctuary," sits on more than 150 acres that were once the grounds of a monastery.