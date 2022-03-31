xZOOberance returns for its 3rd year

On top of flowers, guests can enjoy live entertainment and get up close and personal with animals.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is once again helping the public welcome spring with its third xZOOberance event running through April 17.

"Our horticulture staff works almost night and day for weeks to create this event," said Carla Knapp with the Indianapolis Zoo. "Thirteen-thousand flowers. It takes a long time to make sure that those are planted...that they're well cared for."

On top of flowers, guests can enjoy live entertainment and get up close and personal with animals like chickens and goats. They also might see plains animals — like elephants and giraffes — stepping outside for the first time this spring.

"It is a celebration of all things spring," Knapp said. "For the guests who are here for xZOOberance, they're going to get to enjoy that really close, personal experience with our animals as they're coming out to explore for the very first time this season."