Husband of missing Carmel woman being extradited back to Indiana

Ciera Breland (Locklair) was last seen Feb. 24, 2022 in Johns Creek, Georgia.

CARMEL, Ind. — The husband of a Carmel woman who was last seen in February 2022 is being extradited back to Indiana.

A spokesperson with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Xavier Breland will be brought back to Hamilton County, but said the department does not know when this is happening. The spokesperson did not share details about why Xavier is being brought back.

According to online court records, there is an active warrant for Xavier for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Ciera Breland (Locklair) was last seen Feb. 24, 2022 in Johns Creek, Georgia. She was visiting family there with her husband, Xavier Breland, their 5-month-old son, and their dog.

Xavier reported her missing to the Carmel Police Department on Feb. 26, but the FBI said there's no evidence that Ciera ever returned home from Georgia.

Ciera's last known location was 10545 Highgate Manor Court in Johns Creek, Georgia at 7:17 p.m. on Feb. 24. She was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with a Georgia license plate TMB5869.

The FBI has been working with both the Johns Creek Police Department and Carmel Police Department in the investigation. Law enforcement officers have not yet ruled out foul play in her disappearance, and Xavier has been named as a person of interest in the case.

Xavier was booked into the Coweta County Jail in Georgia on March 16, 2022, after being extradited from the Hamilton County Jail.

Jail records in Fulton County, Georgia show he was released on Feb. 2, 2023 with an outstanding warrant pending in Hamilton County, Indiana.

In August 2022, Xavier was found not guilty of aggravated stalking in a case not related to his Ciera's disappearance.

The charge stemmed from a March 2021 incident in Georgia when, documents say, he hid a tracking device to stalk the mother of his child. At the time, the woman he was accused of stalking had a restraining order against him.

After being arrested and released, Xavier allegedly violated the restraining order again and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

It's not the first time he's been extradited. Court records say he was arrested in 2007 on a fugitive warrant in Florida and sent back to Indiana.