WTHR wins 16 regional Emmy awards

INDIANAPOLIS — The team at 13News received 16 Emmy awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Lower Great Lakes chapter.
WTHR was honored with a number of Emmy awards for the teams' storytelling over the last year including the Emmy awards for best morning and evening newscasts. The station received more Emmy awards than any other station in central Indiana.
The annual awards honor excellence in broadcasting in Indiana and Ohio. Normally the Emmy awards are announced at a gala, but the event was live-streamed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winners from WTHR are:
- The Emmy for Morning Newscast - Larger Markets goes to Weekend Sunrise
- Kelly Stevenson, producer
- Emily Poe, director
- Jennifer Feick, executive producer
- The Emmy for Evening Newscast - Larger Markets goes to 13 News Nightbeat 4-9-20
- Ashley Hancock, producer
- Thadius Pitts, director
- The Emmy for Talent: Reporter Daily News goes to:
- Jennie Runevitch, reporter
- The Emmy for Arts/Entertainment goes to Phoenix Rising
- Sarah Jones, reporter
- The Emmy for Crime-News goes to Suprise Justice
- Richard Nye, reporter
- Ryan Thedwall, photojournalist
- Matt Whisner, drone photojournalist
- The Emmy for News Feature - Serious Feature (Single Report) goes to Return to Hiroshima
- Scott Swan, reporter
- Steve Rhodes, field producer
- The Emmy for Promotion: News Promotion - Topical goes to 13 Sunrise- Chuck's Big Adventure
- Kerry Williams, producer/editor
- The Emmy for Hard News Report goes to The Mask Test
- Rich Van Wyk, reporter
- Russell Govert, photojournalist
- The Emmy for Human Interest goes to Santa School
- Chuck Lofton, anchor
- Steve Rhodes, field producer
- Megan Simpson, special projects producer
- The Emmy for Human Interest goes to Beneath the Scars
- Scott Swan, reporter
- Scott Allen, photojournalist
- The Emmy for Photographer: News/Sports goes to:
- Steve Rhodes, photographer
- The Emmy for News Feature - Light Feature (Multiple Reports) goes to Explore Japan
- Scott Swan, reporter
- Steve Rhodes, field producer
- The Emmy for Interactive Media goes to WTHR for its COVID-19 Interactive Coverage
- Scott Hums, digital director
- Camille Hayes, social media manager
- Susan Batt, investigative producer
- The Emmy for Investigative- Multiple Reports goes to 13 Investigates for Waiting for Unemployment
- Bob Segall, investigative reporter
- Ryan Thedwall, photojournalist
- Steve Rhodes, photojournalist
- William Ditton, photojournalist
- Josh Blankenship, photojournalist
- Susan Batt, investigative producer
- The Emmy for Weathercast goes to Weather Aware: Chuck Lofton
- Chuck Lofton, meteorologist
- The Emmy for Editor: News/Sports goes to:
- Steve Rhodes, editor
