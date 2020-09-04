WTHR wins 16 regional Emmy awards

WTHR was honored for its newscasts as well as reporting on crime, feature stories and investigative pieces.

INDIANAPOLIS — The team at 13News received 16 Emmy awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Lower Great Lakes chapter.

WTHR was honored with a number of Emmy awards for the teams' storytelling over the last year including the Emmy awards for best morning and evening newscasts. The station received more Emmy awards than any other station in central Indiana.

The annual awards honor excellence in broadcasting in Indiana and Ohio. Normally the Emmy awards are announced at a gala, but the event was live-streamed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the Lower Great Lakes Chapter Emmy® Awards broadcast. https://t.co/g2HfbTDVvv — NATAS LGL Chapter (@NATAS_LGL) June 12, 2021

The winners from WTHR are: