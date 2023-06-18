WTHR wins 13 Regional Emmy Awards

WTHR was recognized in multiple categories Saturday at the Central Great Lakes Emmy Awards ceremony in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — 13WTHR was recognized in several categories Saturday at the 54th annual Central Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Cleveland.

Winners received an Emmy statuette, a prestigious, peer-judged honor in television for outstanding creative achievement.

The Cleveland chapter of NATAS (The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) was chartered in 1969 and represents markets in northern Ohio, central and northeastern Indiana and Erie Pennsylvania.

WTHR received top honors in the following categories:

Daytime Newscast - Larger Markets (1-50)

13News at 5

Ashley Hardin-Hammons

Weekend Newscast - Larger Markets (1-50)

13News Weekend

Mary Stirsman and Kyle Wooldridge

News Feature - Light Feature (Multiple Reports)

Megan Simpson, Chuck Lofton, Steve Rhodes and Scott Graber

Crime/Justice - News

Bob Segall, Ryan Thedwall, Scott Graber, Joe Fenton and Susan Batt

Health/Medical - News (single shift)

Jennie Runevitch and Bill Ditton

Human Interest - News (single shift)

John Doran and Josh Blankenship

Human Interest - News (no time limit)

Megan Simpson, Chuck Lofton and Steve Rhodes

Military - News

Scott Swan, Steve Rhodes

Talent: Reporter - Features/Human Interest

Scott Swan

Live News Producer

Mary Stirsman

Director - Newscast

The Colts Home Opener

Emily Poe

Editor: News/Sports

Exploring Chinatown

Steve Rhodes

Photographer: News/Sports

Stories from a Suitcase