WTHR wins 13 Regional Emmy Awards

CLEVELAND — 13WTHR was recognized in several categories Saturday at the 54th annual Central Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Cleveland.
Winners received an Emmy statuette, a prestigious, peer-judged honor in television for outstanding creative achievement.
The Cleveland chapter of NATAS (The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) was chartered in 1969 and represents markets in northern Ohio, central and northeastern Indiana and Erie Pennsylvania.
WTHR received top honors in the following categories:
Daytime Newscast - Larger Markets (1-50)
13News at 5
Ashley Hardin-Hammons
Weekend Newscast - Larger Markets (1-50)
13News Weekend
Mary Stirsman and Kyle Wooldridge
News Feature - Light Feature (Multiple Reports)
Megan Simpson, Chuck Lofton, Steve Rhodes and Scott Graber
Crime/Justice - News
Bob Segall, Ryan Thedwall, Scott Graber, Joe Fenton and Susan Batt
Health/Medical - News (single shift)
Jennie Runevitch and Bill Ditton
Human Interest - News (single shift)
John Doran and Josh Blankenship
Human Interest - News (no time limit)
Megan Simpson, Chuck Lofton and Steve Rhodes
Military - News
Scott Swan, Steve Rhodes
Talent: Reporter - Features/Human Interest
Scott Swan
Live News Producer
Mary Stirsman
Director - Newscast
The Colts Home Opener
Emily Poe
Editor: News/Sports
Exploring Chinatown
Steve Rhodes
Photographer: News/Sports
Stories from a Suitcase
Steve Rhodes