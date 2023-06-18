x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

WTHR wins 13 Regional Emmy Awards

WTHR was recognized in multiple categories Saturday at the Central Great Lakes Emmy Awards ceremony in Cleveland.
Credit: WTHR

CLEVELAND — 13WTHR was recognized in several categories Saturday at the 54th annual Central Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Cleveland.

Winners received an Emmy statuette, a prestigious, peer-judged honor in television for outstanding creative achievement.

The Cleveland chapter of NATAS (The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) was chartered in 1969 and represents markets in northern Ohio, central and northeastern Indiana and Erie Pennsylvania.

WTHR received top honors in the following categories:

Daytime Newscast - Larger Markets (1-50) 

13News at 5  

Ashley Hardin-Hammons

Weekend Newscast - Larger Markets (1-50) 

13News Weekend 

Mary Stirsman and Kyle Wooldridge 

News Feature - Light Feature (Multiple Reports)

Chuck's Big Adventure 

Megan Simpson, Chuck Lofton, Steve Rhodes and Scott Graber 

Crime/Justice - News 

213!

Bob Segall, Ryan Thedwall, Scott Graber, Joe Fenton and Susan Batt 

Health/Medical - News (single shift)

On the Clock 

Jennie Runevitch and Bill Ditton 

Human Interest - News (single shift)

Miles of Inspiration 

John Doran and Josh Blankenship 

Human Interest - News (no time limit) 

Dog Mountain

Megan Simpson, Chuck Lofton and Steve Rhodes

Military - News 

Indiana's Cyber Soldiers 

Scott Swan, Steve Rhodes 

Talent: Reporter - Features/Human Interest

Scott Swan  

Live News Producer 

Mary Stirsman 

Director - Newscast 

The Colts Home Opener  

Emily Poe

Editor: News/Sports 

Exploring Chinatown 

Steve Rhodes 

Photographer: News/Sports  

Stories from a Suitcase  

Steve Rhodes

More Videos

In Other News

Thousands attend Indy Juneteenth Celebration at Military Park

Before You Leave, Check This Out