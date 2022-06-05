Chuck Lofton back on 13Sunrise after medical leave

WTHR officially welcomed Chuck back to the studio Friday after time away to recover from major heart surgery.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since March, Chuck Lofton was back in studio during 13Sunrise Friday.

Chuck suffered a medical emergency in early March that led to major heart surgery. Since then, he's been on the mend with his health improving each day.

He returned to 13Sunrise during the 6 a.m. hour Friday and will make a gradual return to his normal duties. While we are excited to have him back, we look forward to him taking his time to get back up to speed.