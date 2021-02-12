WTHR engineer Andy Armstrong retires after 40 years

INDIANAPOLIS — We're taking a moment to recognize a person who has been a huge part of the WTHR family for the last 40 years.
That's how long Andy Armstrong has worked here as an engineer, keeping Channel 13 on the air.
Andy has actually been in the TV business for 52 years. And now, he is calling it a career.
Congratulations on your retirement, Andy, and thank you for everything that you have done, from the big things to the little things, and all of it in between.
As Chuck Lofton said Thursday, you can't be replaced. You have earned it, but you will most definitely be missed.
Enjoy the next chapter, Andy!
What other people are reading:
- Indianapolis mom out of hospital after 'remarkable' recovery from COVID-19
- Columbus dad charged in death of 2-year-old Emma Sweet
- White House details Biden's winter plan for combating COVID-19
- Columbus community supports newborn of young father killed in Indianapolis
- Indiana 8th grader attacked at school, incident caught on camera
- Indianapolis family prays for miracle for son undergoing treatment for stage 4 cancer
- Terre Haute Police respond to viral video of officer and dog encounter
- 20-year-old man arrested in stabbing of 2 IMPD officers on city's near north side