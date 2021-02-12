WTHR engineer Andy Armstrong retires after 40 years

Andy has actually been in the TV business for 52 years. And now, he is calling it a career.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're taking a moment to recognize a person who has been a huge part of the WTHR family for the last 40 years.

That's how long Andy Armstrong has worked here as an engineer, keeping Channel 13 on the air.

Andy has actually been in the TV business for 52 years. And now, he is calling it a career.

Congratulations on your retirement, Andy, and thank you for everything that you have done, from the big things to the little things, and all of it in between.

As Chuck Lofton said Thursday, you can't be replaced. You have earned it, but you will most definitely be missed.

Enjoy the next chapter, Andy!