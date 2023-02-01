WTHR helps local school celebrate World Read Aloud Day

13 Investigates reporter Cierra Putman read to third graders at Jeremiah Gray Elementary School.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township elementary school brought in special readers for World Read Aloud Day on Wednesday. The school invited several members of the community to read to students, including 13 Investigates Reporter Cierra Putman.

World Read Aloud day was founded in 2010 by LitWorld, a global nonprofit "dedicated to strengthening kids and communities through the power of stories." Scholastic is a sponsor of the day, which is reportedly celebrated in more than 170 countries.

This is the fourth year Jeremiah Gray Elementary School has participated in the global day of reading. This year, more than 30 community members and older students read to the elementary kids.

Putman read to a group of third graders. She started by reading "The Bad Seed" by Jory John, which is about a difficult little seed navigating life.

The class then voted for her to read "Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race" by Margot Lee Shetterly and illustrated by Laura Freeman. It details the lives of four women math wizzes that helped NASA launch men into space.