WTHR, American Red Cross partner to host blood drives

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to "Knock Out the Need" for blood donations, WTHR is partnering with the American Red Cross Indiana Region to host blood drives Aug. 26-27.
The country is facing a severe blood shortage in the midst of the pandemic. Many hospitals are being met with a rising number of trauma and ER visits, and they're struggling to keep up with the demand. As a result, patients are being forced to delay some patient care and elective surgeries.
Here are the upcoming blood drive locations:
- Greenwood Moose Lodge - 813 W. Smith Valley Road, Greenwood, IN 46142
- Madison Park Church of God - 6607 Providence Drive., Anderson, IN 46013
- Phoenix Theatre - 705 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis., IN 46204
- Connection Pointe Christian Church - 1800 N. Green St., Brownsburg, IN 46112
- Monroe County Convention Center - 302 S. College, Bloomington, IN 47403
The drives will be both days from 1-7 p.m.
"Generous donors are the lifeline to many people who need blood transfusions to live," said Julie Brady, regional donor services executive for the American Red Cross Indiana Region. "Giving an hour of your time to donate blood can make a lifetime difference to a blood recipient."