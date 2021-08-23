WTHR, American Red Cross partner to host blood drives

The country is facing a severe blood shortage in the midst of the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to "Knock Out the Need" for blood donations, WTHR is partnering with the American Red Cross Indiana Region to host blood drives Aug. 26-27.

The country is facing a severe blood shortage in the midst of the pandemic. Many hospitals are being met with a rising number of trauma and ER visits, and they're struggling to keep up with the demand. As a result, patients are being forced to delay some patient care and elective surgeries.

Here are the upcoming blood drive locations:

Greenwood Moose Lodge - 813 W. Smith Valley Road, Greenwood, IN 46142

Madison Park Church of God - 6607 Providence Drive., Anderson, IN 46013

Phoenix Theatre - 705 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis., IN 46204

Connection Pointe Christian Church - 1800 N. Green St., Brownsburg, IN 46112

Monroe County Convention Center - 302 S. College, Bloomington, IN 47403

The drives will be both days from 1-7 p.m.