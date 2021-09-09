Report of active shooter forces lockdown at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton

The base's Twitter account says emergency crews responded to the report around 9:25 p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.

According to a tweet from Wright-Patt, says emergency crews responded to the report of an active shooter around 9:25 p.m.

At 12:44, Wright-Patt tweeted crews are still conducting sweeps of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) where the active shooter was reported.

The NASIC, which is headquartered at the base, is the Department of Defense's primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis.

Security forces at the base are currently sweeping the building.

A person tweeted a video where you can hear "Lockdown for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base."

Additional details are not available at this time.